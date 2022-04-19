Advertisement

YMCA hosts annual walk/run race

The Y
The Y(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County YMCA is hosting their 22nd annual run/walk Saturday.

There will be a one-mile youth run, a 5-k, and a 10-k. The proceeds from the race will go to the YMCA Annual Campaign. The funds are directed toward scholarships for children, families, and individuals to participate in the Y’s membership and program offerings in Marquette County. The race is highly anticipated by members of the community.

“It’s iconic in that it goes along our Lake Shore, around Presque Isle, and back again, making it a beautiful event in the morning during the spring. Because it’s the YMCA, the community has fully supported that and looks forward every year to doing this race,” said Grace Brindle, YMCA Walk/Run Race Director.

You can register for the race in person at the front desk of the Marquette Y, or you can register online here.

