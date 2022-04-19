Wednesday evening rain marks prelude to warmer weekend
Some light mixed precipitation is possible for Wednesday morning, with a better chance of rain as we head toward Wednesday evening. Precipitation ends throughout the day Thursday as high pressure begins to dominate our weather. As a warm front pushes into the Upper Peninsula, more rain showers are to be expected from late Friday into Saturday, with highs reaching well above normal values by Sunday.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds; breezy early in the eastern UP
>Lows: 20s to around 30; a few upper-teens east
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; light mixed precipitation possible in the morning west of Marquette; rain likely to overspread the area from west to east in the late afternoon
>Highs: 40s
Thursday: AM rain showers; lingering into the early PM in the east; decreasing clouds
>Highs: 50s; 40s north
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated PM rain showers
>Highs: upper-40s to lower-50s; lower-40s north
Saturday: Rain showers likely
>Highs: Around 50 degrees
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered rain showers
>Highs: 60s inland, 50s near lakeshores
Monday: Mostly cloudy
>Highs: mid to upper-50s; upper-40s north
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy
>Highs: mid to upper-40s
