Wednesday evening rain marks prelude to warmer weekend

Some light mixed precipitation is possible for Wednesday morning, with a better chance of rain as we head toward Wednesday evening. Precipitation ends throughout the day Thursday as high pressure begins to dominate our weather. As a warm front pushes into the Upper Peninsula, more rain showers are to be expected from late Friday into Saturday, with highs reaching well above normal values by Sunday.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds; breezy early in the eastern UP

>Lows: 20s to around 30; a few upper-teens east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; light mixed precipitation possible in the morning west of Marquette; rain likely to overspread the area from west to east in the late afternoon

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: AM rain showers; lingering into the early PM in the east; decreasing clouds

>Highs: 50s; 40s north

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated PM rain showers

>Highs: upper-40s to lower-50s; lower-40s north

Saturday: Rain showers likely

>Highs: Around 50 degrees

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered rain showers

>Highs: 60s inland, 50s near lakeshores

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: mid to upper-50s; upper-40s north

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: mid to upper-40s

