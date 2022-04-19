Advertisement

The UPside - April 18, 2022

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UPsider this week is Brent Chapman and Bald Eagle Harley Davidson for looking out for a man in their community.

Clyde Magnuson uses a power chair for mobility. He had been searching for a place to add lights on his chair to increase his visibility when traveling around town. That’s when Chapman and Bald Eagle Harley Davidson stepped in. The business bought the lights for Magnuson and Chapman installed them.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

