The UPside - April 18, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UPsider this week is Brent Chapman and Bald Eagle Harley Davidson for looking out for a man in their community.

Clyde Magnuson uses a power chair for mobility. He had been searching for a place to add lights on his chair to increase his visibility when traveling around town. That’s when Chapman and Bald Eagle Harley Davidson stepped in. The business bought the lights for Magnuson and Chapman installed them.

