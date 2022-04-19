Advertisement

School District of Florence County awarded $16,000 for student mental health programs

The funds were awarded from Governor Evers after the State of the State Address earlier this year


By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The school district of Florence County will soon be able to invest in mental health resources.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers announced nearly every school district in Wisconsin would receive funding for the “Get Kids Ahead” program, which encourages student mental health recovery.

Florence County was awarded about $16,000. The school hopes to bring in guest speakers, have professional development training, and student outreach resources.

“If we have programs in place that can help our students or have ideas to put programs in place to help our students in need, that is going to help solidify the things we are doing already,” said Karl Morrin, School District of Florence County Superintendent.

The school district teaches about 400 students and has until 2024 to use the money. They plan to evenly divide the funds over the next two years. A full breakdown of district funding in Wisconsin can be found here.

