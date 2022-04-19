Advertisement

Participate in a U.P. Earth Day Challange

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earth Day is Friday, April 22. The TV6 Morning News Team wants you to get out there and clean up your community.

If you pick up trash this week around your house, business, or neighborhood, take a picture and send it to us here. We may feature the picture on your Morning News.

The idea is to work together to help make the U.P. greener as the snow melts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck blocks southbound lane on US-41 near Houghton Airport
UPDATE: No injuries after semi-truck crash on US-41 in Houghton County
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” pleads guilty
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March
71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash

Latest News

LaBonte new GM for Soo Boat Tours
LaBonte to lead next generation of Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours
Marquette City Band practicing
Marquette City Band to have first indoor performance since pandemic
Marquette Choral Society practices
Marquette Choral Society prepares for performances of ‘Carmina Burana’
The program has been offered for six years and is funded through a $23,000 grant from the...
Third graders learn to swim at school