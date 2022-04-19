Participate in a U.P. Earth Day Challange

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earth Day is Friday, April 22. The TV6 Morning News Team wants you to get out there and clean up your community.

If you pick up trash this week around your house, business, or neighborhood, take a picture and send it to us here. We may feature the picture on your Morning News.

The idea is to work together to help make the U.P. greener as the snow melts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.