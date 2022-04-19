Advertisement

Painting work on Cut River Bridge starts Tuesday

Repairs start April 19th and have an estimated end date of May 26th.
US-2 Heath M. Robinson Memorial Cut River Bridge project map. (MDOT, MiDrive map)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing bridge coating warranty work on the US-2 Heath M. Robinson Memorial Cut Bridge in Mackinac County. The bridge close to Epoufette will start repairs on April 19th and has an estimated end date of May 26th. The roadway will have an alternating lane with traffic signals as well as an 11-foot lane restriction. The repairs will extend the lifespan of the bridge and protect it from corrosion.

