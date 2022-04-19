Painting work on Cut River Bridge starts Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing bridge coating warranty work on the US-2 Heath M. Robinson Memorial Cut Bridge in Mackinac County. The bridge close to Epoufette will start repairs on April 19th and has an estimated end date of May 26th. The roadway will have an alternating lane with traffic signals as well as an 11-foot lane restriction. The repairs will extend the lifespan of the bridge and protect it from corrosion.

