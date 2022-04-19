Norway-Vulcan Area Schools introduce “Capturing Kids Hearts” program

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County school district is working to improve classroom relationships between teachers and students. Behavior in class is always an area schools work on.

Every class at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools (NVAS) has a social contract, a set of standards students create. This is one step in a new program called “Capturing Kids Hearts.”

“Kids and families, they want to develop that genuine relationship with teachers. Oftentimes, that is something that needs to be developed first before true learning can begin,” said Rico Meneghini, NVAS Ek-8th grade Principal.

Staff members got two days of extensive training in February. They are now putting it to use. One of the leaders of the school’s climate culture committee is middle school science teacher Elizabeth Benz.

“I see students taking the opportunity to help each other stay out of trouble. They have been given soft skills, like how to deal with conflict, and how to resolve conflict without using their fists, but using their words. That has been instrumental,” Benz said.

Meneghini said Negaunee and Calumet are two of the other U.P. schools that have also adopted the nationwide program. He says it keeps students accountable and allows children to shape their educational experience.

“[This is the mindset we are trying to break], hey, this is very much the teacher’s classroom. Nope. It is our classroom,” Meneghini said.

“It gives the chance for kids to have a voice and to feel valued,” Benz said.

Every visitor in Benz’s class signs the social contract, accepting the rules of the classroom. Each class has a routine that students can look forward to.

“One of my favorite things is doing ‘Good things’ every morning. It is part of our classroom agenda, we don’t forget it, the kids don’t let me forget it. It helps celebrate the little things,” Benz said.

Tuesday’s little things, a student caught a fish over Easter weekend, and a birthday celebration. The program is in every class in the district, and Meneghini looks to keep it a core value in the district for years to come.

