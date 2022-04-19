Michigan State Police celebrates 105th Anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) has served the citizens of Michigan since April 19, 1917.

Over the years, the MSP has grown from a cavalry of 300 men to a full-service police agency of more than 3,000 members.

The department began as a wartime emergency force during World War 1 when Governor Albert Sleeper created the Michigan State Troops Permanent Force.

For more information about the MSP visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.