Michigan State Police celebrates 105th Anniversary

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.(MSP/WLUC)
By Maggie Duly
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) has served the citizens of Michigan since April 19, 1917.

Over the years, the MSP has grown from a cavalry of 300 men to a full-service police agency of more than 3,000 members.

The department began as a wartime emergency force during World War 1 when Governor Albert Sleeper created the Michigan State Troops Permanent Force.

