Marquette Women’s Center benefitting from NMU PRSSA’s Marquette Coffee Crawl

For $16 you can get a ticket, all the caffeine you could need on a Saturday morning, and the satisfaction of supporting your community
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Public Relations Student Society of America is getting ready for its 4th annual Marquette Coffee Crawl.

This year’s event includes 10 downtown shops and three different time frames.

So, whether you typically spring out of bed or roll back over for “just five more minutes”, you can get your caffeine fix this Saturday, April 23.

Find event/ticket information and hear Nick Jones explain how your ticket purchase will impact the community.

You can find tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

