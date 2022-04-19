Marquette Women’s Center benefitting from NMU PRSSA’s Marquette Coffee Crawl

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Public Relations Student Society of America is getting ready for its 4th annual Marquette Coffee Crawl.

This year’s event includes 10 downtown shops and three different time frames.

So, whether you typically spring out of bed or roll back over for “just five more minutes”, you can get your caffeine fix this Saturday, April 23.

Find event/ticket information and hear Nick Jones explain how your ticket purchase will impact the community.

You can find tickets at tickets.nmu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.