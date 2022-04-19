Marquette City Band to have first indoor performance since pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Grugin, the Marquette City Band Conductor says the concert is free to attend. The event is in the Kaufman Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. He added the band has been busy preparing.

Lantz Whitfield, the Kaufman Auditorium Director, says the band will be playing “March Graveraet” which was written by Louis Kaufman himself. The band is also playing Ukrainian Rhapsody, a medley of folk songs from Ukraine. Also, Appalachian Spring and music from West Side Story.

