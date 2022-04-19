Marquette Choral Society prepares for performances of ‘Carmina Burana’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is practicing its vocals.

The group is getting ready for two performances of Carmina Burana this weekend. The choral society said the piece is one of the most difficult it has ever done. It chose the piece to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary.

Marquette Choral Society Director Erin Colwitz encourages you to buy tickets soon if you are interested, adding the group has been preparing since Jan. “Right now ticket sales are a little slow we’d certainly like to amp that up a little bit,” Colwitz said. “I think people are waiting to buy their tickets but it is certainly better to do it sooner than later. We’ve been practicing since January, this is a difficult piece about 50 minutes long.”

The concerts are set to take place at Marquette’s Kaufman Auditorium on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are available by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.