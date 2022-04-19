Advertisement

Marquette Choral Society prepares for performances of ‘Carmina Burana’

Marquette Choral Society practices
Marquette Choral Society practices(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is practicing its vocals.

The group is getting ready for two performances of Carmina Burana this weekend. The choral society said the piece is one of the most difficult it has ever done. It chose the piece to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary.

Marquette Choral Society Director Erin Colwitz encourages you to buy tickets soon if you are interested, adding the group has been preparing since Jan. “Right now ticket sales are a little slow we’d certainly like to amp that up a little bit,” Colwitz said. “I think people are waiting to buy their tickets but it is certainly better to do it sooner than later. We’ve been practicing since January, this is a difficult piece about 50 minutes long.”

The concerts are set to take place at Marquette’s Kaufman Auditorium on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are available by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate
Truck blocks southbound lane on US-41 near Houghton Airport
Truck blocks US-41 southbound lane near Houghton County Airport
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” pleads guilty
Walmart exterior signage
Marquette Township Walmart celebrates grand reopening
Grocery items with the greatest price change in March

Latest News

The program has been offered for six years and is funded through a $23,000 grant from the...
Third graders learn to swim at school
The job is one of the most dangerous in the U.S. and also most important.
Lineworkers explain responsibilities and risks on National Lineworker Appreciation Day
One dead in Marinette County crash
A delayed spring might have you asking when your local city or township services will be able...
Boating season and brush pickup on track in Marquette