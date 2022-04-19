LIVE UPDATES: Filing deadline Tuesday to run for Michigan partisan, nonpartisan offices in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. is Michigan’s deadline to file to run for partisan and nonpartisan offices in November 2022.

It’s looking like there may be ten GOP candidates for governor - a record, at least in recent history. Challenges to petitions are possible. Those have to be filed a week from Tuesday. The winner of the primary would take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has no primary challengers.

Click here to see the state’s candidate list, which is being updated throughout Tuesday. In Upper Michigan, there’s extra interest in the 108th and 109th State House Districts, as both incumbents can’t run again due to term limits. It appears there will be a Republican primary in the 108th and primaries in both major parties in the 109th.

August 2 is the state’s primary election day. November 8 is the state’s general election day.

This story will be updated.

Click here for the state’s calendar of election dates.

