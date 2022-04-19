Advertisement

LaBonte to Lead Next Generation of Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours

Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours just announced their next general manager.
LaBonte new GM for Soo Boat Tours
LaBonte new GM for Soo Boat Tours
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours just announced the succession of Scott LaBonte to General Manager in training for its 63rd season of tours in May. LaBonte was previously the Fire Chief of Sault Ste. Marie. He plans to combine his safety, management, and community outreach skills with a lifelong passion for boating toward his new role.

Current General Manager, Richard Brawley, plans to retire after this season.

The 63rd season will run from May 14th to October 16th with three to six tours daily. The Famous Soo Locks Boat Tours also offers special lighthouse cruises on select Saturdays and firework cruises on July 1st through 4th.

Discounted tickets for all scheduled tours can be purchased online at famoussoolocks.com.

