Former Kingsford principal celebrates 90th birthday, surprised by school band

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 100 students from the Kingsford High School band marched down a street in Kingsford Tuesday to celebrate Clyde Peterson’s 90th birthday.

Peterson was Kingsford High School’s principal from 1971-1994. He was born in Norway in a home his grandparents built after emigrating from Sweden in the 1890′s.

Clyde Peterson, former principal, surprised for his 90th birthday. (WLUC)

He attended Northern Michigan University, Michigan State University and University of Michigan for his Masters in education. After serving in the military as a clerk during the Korean War he settled with his wife, also a multi-generational Yooper, in Detroit area from 1957-1971. The Petersons returned to the U.P. in the 70s and he became the Kingsford High School Principal until retirement in 1994.

