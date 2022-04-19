Advertisement

Bust your stress at the charity Zumbathon event

Who’s ever had stress while busting a move?!
Upper Michigan Today shows off their "single single double punch" Zumba moves.
Upper Michigan Today shows off their "single single double punch" Zumba moves.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Break a sweat, bust out a dance move, and forget about your stress this Friday, April 22nd.

NMU Rec Sports and Marquette Ending Hunger are hosting a charity Zumbathon at the Vandement Arena from 7 to 8:30 PM.

This event is open to all, just bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to local food pantries.

To learn more about event details and what to bring:

You don't have to be a student to bust your stress at this weekend's Zumbathon.

To learn a couple of moves:

Upper Michigan Today demonstrates popular Zumba moves.

