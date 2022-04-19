Bust your stress at the charity Zumbathon event
Who’s ever had stress while busting a move?!
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Break a sweat, bust out a dance move, and forget about your stress this Friday, April 22nd.
NMU Rec Sports and Marquette Ending Hunger are hosting a charity Zumbathon at the Vandement Arena from 7 to 8:30 PM.
This event is open to all, just bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to local food pantries.
To learn more about event details and what to bring:
To learn a couple of moves:
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.