Brookridge Heights hosts Easter dinner

Brookridge Heights hosts Easter dinner
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights hosted an Easter dinner for the seniors of Negaunee Tuesday.

Guests picked up ham, mixed veggies, cheesy potatoes, a biscuit, and a cookie from the Negaunee Senior Center to enjoy at home.

This is part of Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back campaign, for which Brookridge is doing 2022 acts of goodness throughout this year.

Brookridge Heights says this event was a great way to make seniors feel more connected to the community.

“Sometimes our seniors don’t have family in the area anymore. We’re seeing just in the tail-end of the pandemic people still aren’t gathering in the same way, so it’s great for them to have a well-prepared, healthy, thoughtful meal delivered by some smiling faces as they celebrate the holiday,” said Kristy Malmsten, Negaunee Senior Center Director.

The next stop on Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back program is at the Gwinn Senior Center for a Cinco de Mayo dinner.

