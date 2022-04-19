Advertisement

Avian flu affects bird population

Avian flu affects bird population
Avian flu affects bird population(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A highly pathogenic avian flu strain is affecting the bird population, and it can prove dangerous to more than your backyard flock.

This bird flu is similar to the 2015 bird flu outbreak that resulted in many restrictions on moving birds. Almost all birds are susceptible, and it can be fatal to them. There is no therapy for the virus, so prevention is the only way to limit the spread. Centers that care for large birds of prey, like the Chocolay Raptor Center, are even responding to the new strain’s spread.

“I know a lot of zoos are keeping their birds indoors because of the flu, to try and keep their birds from becoming infected. I won’t be taking my birds anywhere off-site for the foreseeable future,” said Jerry Maynard, president of the Chocolay Raptor Center.

The flu is highly transmissible between birds, but it does not transfer to people easily. There was only one reported case found in humans last year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck blocks southbound lane on US-41 near Houghton Airport
UPDATE: No injuries after semi-truck crash on US-41 in Houghton County
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother of “Baby Theresa” pleads guilty

Latest News

Kaufman Block
Seven economic organizations moving into Kaufman Block
Jeffrey David Redd, 34, of Laurium (left), Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21, of Calumet, and...
UPDATE: Three Houghton County men charged with child sex crimes scheduled for court
TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (04/19/2022)
The school hopes to bring in guest speakers, have professional development training, and...
School District of Florence County awarded $16,000 for student mental health programs