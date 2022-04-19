Avian flu affects bird population

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A highly pathogenic avian flu strain is affecting the bird population, and it can prove dangerous to more than your backyard flock.

This bird flu is similar to the 2015 bird flu outbreak that resulted in many restrictions on moving birds. Almost all birds are susceptible, and it can be fatal to them. There is no therapy for the virus, so prevention is the only way to limit the spread. Centers that care for large birds of prey, like the Chocolay Raptor Center, are even responding to the new strain’s spread.

“I know a lot of zoos are keeping their birds indoors because of the flu, to try and keep their birds from becoming infected. I won’t be taking my birds anywhere off-site for the foreseeable future,” said Jerry Maynard, president of the Chocolay Raptor Center.

The flu is highly transmissible between birds, but it does not transfer to people easily. There was only one reported case found in humans last year.

