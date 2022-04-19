Advertisement

Authorities seize 65 dogs, puppies from Michigan home

Authorities have seized 65 dogs and puppies from a central Michigan home
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDMORE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have seized 65 dogs and puppies from a central Michigan home.

They were found last week after Montcalm County's Animal Control office served a search warrant on the Edmore-area house, The Daily News of Greenville reported Tuesday.

The animals are a mixture of small, medium and large breeds and were not receiving adequate care, Animal Control Director Autumn Pumford told the newspaper.

None of the dogs or puppies are yet available for adoption, Pumford said.

No charges have been filed.

