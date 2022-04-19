Advertisement

AM snow ends followed by brief break

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lingering snow showers end by midday. Otherwise, breezy conditions are likely during the morning. Then, the active pattern continues with a front tomorrow night. Rain/snow moves in late tomorrow afternoon. Another front is expected for the weekend. It will bring soaking rain Friday night through Saturday with scattered showers lingering.

Today: Morning snow showers and breezy

>Highs: Low 30s north, upper 30s to low 40s south

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to mid-40s

Thursday: Morning scattered rain showers in the east

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Widespread morning rain with scattered showers during the day

>Highs: Low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s

