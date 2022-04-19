AM snow ends followed by brief break
Lingering snow showers end by midday. Otherwise, breezy conditions are likely during the morning. Then, the active pattern continues with a front tomorrow night. Rain/snow moves in late tomorrow afternoon. Another front is expected for the weekend. It will bring soaking rain Friday night through Saturday with scattered showers lingering.
Today: Morning snow showers and breezy
>Highs: Low 30s north, upper 30s to low 40s south
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix
>Highs: Upper 30s to mid-40s
Thursday: Morning scattered rain showers in the east
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Widespread morning rain with scattered showers during the day
>Highs: Low 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Low 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 40s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.