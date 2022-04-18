Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart exterior signage
Marquette Township Walmart celebrates grand reopening
Freighters wait tout gale warning in Marquette.
UPDATE: Freighters underway after waiting out gale warning in Marquette
U.S. Coast Guard concludes icebreaking operations on the western Great Lakes
Guests cozy up to the bar at Steinhaus downtown Marquette for a drink during Easter Sunday...
Easter Sunday celebrations take place across Marquette
Orchard owners pruning trees
Orchard owners attend tree pruning workshop

Latest News

Violence marred the holiday weekend as police in several places investigated gun-related...
Easter weekend marred by violence
U.P. counties receive a grant to expand recycling operations. (WLUC file Photo)
Michiganders’ recycling rate up 35.4%, new EGLE analysis shows
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter...
NFL’s Washington Commanders deny financial impropriety in letter to Federal Trade Commission
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks