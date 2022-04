HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck crash is blocking the southbound lane of US-41 near the Houghton County Airport between Calumet and Houghton.

The truck is waiting on a tow, said the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office. Expect delays.

The condition of the driver is unknown. A deputy is on the scene.

