Travel Marquette announces ‘Respect Marquette Coalition’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An initiative has been announced to encourage sustainable behavior in Marquette County.

Travel Marquette has announced the “Respect Marquette Coalition,’ in partnership with “Leave no Trace” the initiative is aimed to inspire locals and visitors to responsibly enjoy the culture and natural resources of Marquette County, it is the first of its kind in the state of Michigan.

Travel Marquette plans to use social media to kick off the campaign.

“The short term goal is to bundle it together and to get the coalition moving and give it structure so we can get it to start for these summer months coming up,” said Travel Marquette Executive Director Susan Estler.

The Respect Marquette Coalition will be comprised of partners from across the county including the state, community, and trails organizations.

