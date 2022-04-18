Advertisement

Travel Marquette announces ‘Respect Marquette Coalition’

The goal is for people to travel to the U.P. sustainably
The goal is for people to travel to the U.P. sustainably
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An initiative has been announced to encourage sustainable behavior in Marquette County.

Travel Marquette has announced the “Respect Marquette Coalition,’ in partnership with “Leave no Trace” the initiative is aimed to inspire locals and visitors to responsibly enjoy the culture and natural resources of Marquette County, it is the first of its kind in the state of Michigan.

Travel Marquette plans to use social media to kick off the campaign.

“The short term goal is to bundle it together and to get the coalition moving and give it structure so we can get it to start for these summer months coming up,” said Travel Marquette Executive Director Susan Estler.

The Respect Marquette Coalition will be comprised of partners from across the county including the state, community, and trails organizations.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate
Walmart exterior signage
Marquette Township Walmart celebrates grand reopening
Freighters wait tout gale warning in Marquette.
UPDATE: Freighters underway after waiting out gale warning in Marquette
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
U.S. Coast Guard concludes icebreaking operations on the western Great Lakes

Latest News

Bryan Johnson's Woodland Elementary students learning to swim from YMCA swim instructors
Third graders learn to swim during the school day for free
MBLP lineworker performs maintenance on a power line in south Marquette.
Lineworkers explain responsibilities and risks on National Lineworker Appreciation Day
spring delaya
Boating season and brush pickup on track in Marquette
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme