Third graders learn to swim during the school day for free

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An important life skill, third graders in and around Dickinson County get to learn how to swim for free. It happens during school hours thanks to a non-profit organization.

Bryan Johnson’s Woodland Elementary third grade class is one of 15 classes getting free swim lessons at the Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain.

The program has been offered for six years and is funded through a $23,000 grant from the organization 100-Plus-Women Who Care.

“I have the kids practice in the water and gauge them on their skill levels. This program is designed not just to build confidence in the water, and skills, but also to teach them how to be safe around water,” said Anna Briseno, YMCA Aquatics Director.

Once a week for five weeks, each class meets with the YMCA Aquatics Director or two other volunteer instructors for 40-minute lessons. Around 340 students from eight local schools will get time in the water.

“We have Norway, Niagara, Florence, Iron Mountain, Kingsford, North Dickinson, Bishop Baraga, and Holy Spirit,” Briseno said.

The grant fully covers the cost of student transportation. Briseno says getting kids to the pool during the school day makes it accessible to all.

“Parents don’t have to come, nothing else additional has to be done. We are bringing them right from the schools, we are getting them in the water, and we are teaching them confidence and skills they need to help them swim,” Briseno said.

Johnson and Briseno said this is the highlight of the kids’ week.

“I have had every student get in the water. I have not had a single student turn it down. They have been so thrilled to come in and participate and come in,” Briseno said.

Now, the future of the program is in Briseno’s hands.

“This is actually the last money we have from the original grant,” Briseno explained. “So, I am going to be on the hunt this summer for more funds, because we are going to keep this program going.”

Children are already more than halfway done, and Briseno says every student has become a better swimmer.

Northern Lights YMCA Executive Director Jonathan Ringel says the best way to donate to the swim lesson program is if you make a contribution to the Y’s annual fundraising campaign, you can specify which program the money benefit

