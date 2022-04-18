Advertisement

The Ryan Report - April 17, 2022

This Sunday, Don Ryan talks about Easter with Captain Doug Winters leader of the Marquette County, Escanaba Salvation Army.
Don Ryan shares the desk with Captain Doug Winters.
By Don Ryan
Apr. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with Captain Doug Winters leader of the Marquette County and Escanaba Salvation Army.

Winters and his wife moved to the Marquette area six years ago. A long-time member of the Salvation Army church, Winters became an officer and pastor for the church about five and a half years ago.

Ryan and Winters talk about what Easter Sunday means to Christians. Winters also explains how people are in need all year, not just during the holidays, and the Salvation Army has programs aimed at helping the community.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

The Ryan Report

