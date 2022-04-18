Precautionary water boil starts for east Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A precautionary water boil is in effect for Hancock residents east of Dunstan Street to the city limit only.

The water boil is because of an emergency water main repair. This boil must continue until two tests are completed and cleared over a two-day span.

We will update this article as new information becomes available.

