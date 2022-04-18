Advertisement

Precautionary water boil starts for east Hancock

A precautionary water boil is effective beginning 4/18/2022 because of an emergency water main repair.
Residents must boil water now in some areas of Hancock.
Residents must boil water now in some areas of Hancock.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A precautionary water boil is in effect for Hancock residents east of Dunstan Street to the city limit only.

The water boil is because of an emergency water main repair. This boil must continue until two tests are completed and cleared over a two-day span.

We will update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart exterior signage
Marquette Township Walmart celebrates grand reopening
Freighters wait tout gale warning in Marquette.
UPDATE: Freighters underway after waiting out gale warning in Marquette
U.S. Coast Guard concludes icebreaking operations on the western Great Lakes
Guests cozy up to the bar at Steinhaus downtown Marquette for a drink during Easter Sunday...
Easter Sunday celebrations take place across Marquette
Orchard owners pruning trees
Orchard owners attend tree pruning workshop

Latest News

MTU is one of three public universities in the state to see increased enrollment over the last...
MTU sees record undergraduate applications
DNR approves land gift increasing acreage at Craig Lake State Park in Marquette County
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Harlow Lake Road off of County Road 550 is closed until further notice.
UPDATE: Harlow Lake Road reopens to traffic