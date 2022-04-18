Advertisement

The Power of Paying It Forward

The event put on by the Zonta Club of Marquette provides an opportunity for you to honor a special women in your life
Women honored will be recognized at The Power of Paying It Forward event May17
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Zonta Club of Marquette is honoring women and giving you an opportunity to nominate a special woman in your life. For a $100 donation, you can honor a woman in your life and in our community. All nominees will be recognized at the club’s 50th Celebration on May 17.

The money raised through honoring women will go back into furthering the causes of Zonta.

Click here to nominate a woman.

More information on the event May 17 at Barrel & Beam can be found here

