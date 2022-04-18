The Power of Paying It Forward

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Zonta Club of Marquette is honoring women and giving you an opportunity to nominate a special woman in your life. For a $100 donation, you can honor a woman in your life and in our community. All nominees will be recognized at the club’s 50th Celebration on May 17.

The money raised through honoring women will go back into furthering the causes of Zonta.

Click here to nominate a woman.

More information on the event May 17 at Barrel & Beam can be found here

