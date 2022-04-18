One dead in Marinette County crash

WAGNER, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff reports a silver pickup truck traveling westbound went off State Highway 180 – striking a tree and then rolling over.

A 71-year-old male was driving the truck. He was transported to the Aurora Bay Area Hospital in Marinette where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

This marks the second traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2022.

