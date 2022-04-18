MTU sees record undergraduate applications

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the fifth straight year, a record number of prospective undergraduates have applied to Michigan Technological University, including significantly more underrepresented minority students.

MTU has received more than 8,800 applications for fall 2022 — up 5% from last year, and 30% from the former all-time high set in 2019. Applications from women have increased by nearly 66% in that time. Those from underrepresented minority groups have doubled.

Along with continued growth in Michigan Tech’s historically strong College of Engineering and College of Forest Resources and Environmental Science, the University’s new College of Computing is also helping drive the surge in interest. Applications to programs like software engineering and cybersecurity are up 40% in the same three-year span. There has been consistent enrollment increases in pre-health professions, mathematics and other offerings in the College of Sciences and Arts and the College of Business.

Applications from prospective in-state students have doubled since 2015. Much of this growth has come from Grand Rapids, Traverse City and southeastern regions of the state.

It’s not just Michiganders looking to come to the Keweenaw, though. Applications from students in Arizona, California and Texas have tripled since 2015, putting those states on similar footing with others much closer in proximity, like Minnesota.

To John Lehman, MTU’s Vice President of University Relations and Enrollment, the acceleration in interest from afar suggests not a temporary trend, but a permanent shift.

“Through excellence in research and education, and by listening and responding to the needs of our students, Michigan Tech has established itself as a premier niche STEM-based institution,” Lehman said. “We’re being discovered by students across the nation.”

