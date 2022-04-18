MSP hosting National Drug Takeback Day and Fallen Officer Memorial

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lt. Mark Giannunzio with the Michigan State Police said you can drop off any unwanted prescription drugs at any MSP post from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Takeback day is designed to get unwanted pills off of the street.

On May 13, you can attend the 2022 Upper Peninsula Peace Officers Memorial. The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post/Manistique Outpost, Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Department, Sault Tribal Police, and Manistique Public Safety Department are hosting the event. This ceremony will be held at the Manistique High School at 10:00 a.m. The purpose of this event is to honor the memory of fallen officers, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in their services to the public. The ceremony includes recognition of fallen officers in the Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin bordering agencies, Ontario bordering agencies, and Upper Peninsula natives. The 2022 Ernest Banning Award recipient, Ret. Trooper Howard Haulotte will also be honored.

Attendees will experience a law enforcement professional, the roll call of fallen officers, the laying of the wreath, a performance of taps, a rifle salute, and a keynote speech by Michigan State Police Director, Colonel Joe Gasper.

The Michigan State Police and Schoolcraft County Law Enforcement Community invite all media outlets and area citizens to attend and join us in honoring fallen officers and supporting the families left behind.

If you want to donate to the UP Law Enforcement Memorial Fund you can make a check out to UPSET/Law Enforcement Memorial Fund and mail it to UPSET at PO. Box 86 Marquette, MI 49855. Those funds are managed by UPSET and their board of directors.

