Marquette Peace Pie Company, Keweenaw Coffee Works awarded small business grant

Marquette Peace Pie Company and Keweenaw Coffee Works receive small business grants.
Marquette Peace Pie Company and Keweenaw Coffee Works receive small business grants.(WLUC)
By Maggie Duly
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE & HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Peace Pie Company and Keweenaw Coffee Works in downtown Calumet were awarded $25,000 each from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the MEDC awarded 20 small local businesses with a total of $491,834 in grants to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns.

“Michigan’s unique downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants, we are helping small businesses in both peninsulas by investing in bustling commercial districts for people to visit, shop, and dine in, attracting more talent and new investments,” said Governor Whitmer. “These grants will help our cities and towns continue to grow and thrive, building on our ongoing economic momentum. Currently, Michigan’s unemployment rate is 4.4% and we have experienced 11 straight months of job growth, adding 174,000 jobs year over year in March. We will keep our foot on the gas to grow our economy, create more jobs, and invest in small businesses.”

Grants can be used by the business for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure related to COVID-19 recovery efforts, and other working capital needs such as marketing needs and inventory expenses. Additional needs identified by the business and supported by the local community are also considered.

The grants are funded by the MEDC’s Match on Main (MoM) program which provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are a Certified Redevelopment Ready community.

The grants are expected to create or retain 135 full-time jobs, and the projects are expected to generate a total private investment of more than $2.9 million.

