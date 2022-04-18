Lineworkers explain responsibilities and risks on National Lineworker Appreciation Day

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - April 18 is National Lineworker Appreciation Day.

The job comes with many responsibilities and risks but is also critically important to ensure power stays on. “Our service crew is out helping local contractors with service upgrades, assisting with any trouble calls any outages called in throughout the working day,” Marquette Board of Light and Power Lineworker James Katalin said.

The day is meant to honor the ones who have chosen this career. Their responsibilities go beyond restoring power outages.

“When you have a new property they’re putting the power lines up on that property,” Cloverland Electric Cooperative Communications Specialist Abby Moran said of one of the many other tasks lineworkers have. She continued, “They’re working with the street lights for all the cities in our service territory. They’re helping when utility poles need to be replaced.”

Lineworkers face many risks on the job. Dealing with high voltage and large heights almost daily. In the eastern U.P., Cloverland Electric said its workers also face severe weather working on 4,000 miles of power lines across five counties in Upper Michigan. “Our linemen are out in the field, a lot of times we get a lot of snow, a lot of rain, recently we had a big ice storm that was a lot of work for the crews to restore,” Moran said.

Despite different kinds of danger line workers face, MBLP employees like Lineworker Nathan Chaperon take pride in what they do. Chaperon added the Marquette community is very supportive of lineworkers overall.

“There’s a big sense of pride that comes with our job, a sense of accomplishment,” Chaperon said. “For the most part, the people in the community are really happy to see us show up when their power goes out. From time to time people do get disgruntled but they have to understand that if their power is out generally we’re working as hard as we can to get the power back on.”

The MBLP said power outages are few and far between on Marquette’s upgraded power grid. The board added that line workers are still prepared to restore power at any hour of the day.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.