Last-minute tips before individual income tax deadline

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With taxpayers required to either e-file or mail their state individual income tax returns by 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Treasury (Treasury) has some tips to help last-minute filers submit an accurate return.

“Please complete your state individual income tax return both carefully and thoroughly,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Rushing to complete a tax return could lead to mistakes and processing delays. Consider filing electronically for a timely and accurate return.”

To ensure an accurate income tax return is filed with the state of Michigan:

File electronically. Taxpayers can go to Taxpayers can go to www.michigan.gov/mifastfile to learn more about e-filing options.

Mail a paper return to the right address. To avoid processing delays, paper filers should carefully follow tax form instructions when sending a paper return to a specific address.

Fill in all requested information clearly. When entering information on the tax return, take the time to ensure information is accurate and easy to read.

Review all figures. While software catches and prevents many errors on e-filed returns, math errors remain common on paper returns.

Get the right routing and account numbers. Requesting direct deposit of a state tax refund is convenient and enables the taxpayer to access their money faster. Make sure the financial institution’s routing and account numbers entered on the return are accurate.

Sign and date the return. If paper filing a joint return, both spouses must sign and date the return. Most e-file software platforms allow electronic signatures.

Submit all the required forms. Paper filers should carefully follow the instructions and attach all forms as indicated. If possible, use a paperclip, binder clip or rubber band to hold all documents together.

Keep a copy of the return. Taxpayers should make a copy of their signed return and all supporting schedules for their personal records. Records should be kept for six years.

Request a filing extension. Taxpayers who owe payment and need more time to file their state individual income tax return can file for a six-month extension by completing an Application for Extension of Time to File Michigan Tax Returns ( Taxpayers who owe payment and need more time to file their state individual income tax return can file for a six-month extension by completing an Form 4 ) and have it postmarked by Monday, April 18. This allows an extension of time to file, but not to pay. Taxpayers must still pay tax liabilities by April 18.

Owe tax? Taxpayers can pay their outstanding tax balance by check, money order, eCheck, debit or credit Taxpayers can pay their outstanding tax balance by check, money order, eCheck, debit or credit card.

Questions?

Taxpayers with questions about their state income taxes are encouraged to use Treasury eServices. The online platform enables taxpayers to ask state income tax-related questions when convenient and avoids the extended wait times for calls this time of year.

To get started with Treasury eServices, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax and click on “Access eServices.”

To learn more about the state Treasury Department, go to Michigan.gov/Treasury or follow @MiTreasury on Twitter.

