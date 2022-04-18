Kicking off another active week with snow

An area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes by tomorrow. Plan on widespread light snow today through tomorrow morning. Accumulations will be low 1-3″ with near 6″ in some isolated spots. During this active week temperatures gradually reach a more seasonal range. Our next system comes on Wednesday with rain. Then, this weekend will be wet as soaking rains will be around mainly for Saturday with our third system.

Today: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid to upper 30s elsewhere

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-30s north, around 40° south

Wednesday: Cloudy with late day rain and mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning rain/snow mix

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Cloudy and seasonal with nighttime rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Widespread rain, cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 50s

Sunday: Morning scattered rain showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.