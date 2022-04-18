Advertisement

Hancock natives inducted to International Frisbee and USA Guts Frisbee Hall of Fame

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Dennis “Wally” Walikainen, of Hancock, will have the honor of being inducted into the International Frisbee and USA Guts Hall of Fame this summer.

The ceremony will take place during the 64th International Frisbee Tournament on July 9, 2022. Walikaninen played Guts on Paul’s Bar team in the 1970′s.

Teammate Dan Thorton, of Hancock, will be inducted as well. They will join fellow teammates Gerard Newman (2007 Class) and Duane Haralson (2017 Class). The 2022 class is rounded out by Al Bonopane, Tom Cleworth and Dave Meyer.

Other Keweenaw locals inducted into the Hall of Fame are: “Boots” Bob, Jake, Tim and Pete Healy, “Jumbo” Jon Davis, Bob Hanson, John Hodges, Joe Youngman, and Billy Hodges. The International Frisbee and USA Guts Hall of Fame were established in 1978 by Wham-O and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.

The International Frisbee and USA Guts Hall of Fame on the second floor of the Calumet Colosseum in Calumet are open to the public.

