Gold Medal Basketball Classic scores from Sunday

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Class B : Juice Promo Carney 85 vs Bloniarsz Farms 97; 23 Joe Pontbriand for Juice, 26 points from Adam Nolde,

Bloniarz27 Marcus Harris Bloniarz

Women’s - Boonyash 41 vs Got Milk 55; Cara Zawacki 13 points for Boonyash, 17 for Kelsey Johnson Got Milk

Women’s - ; BAE Massage 58 vs Goon Sqaud 50; 24 points for Andie Arsenault of BAE, 17 points for Landry Koski of Goon Sqaud

Class B Men’s - Juice Apparel 89 vs Dexters 76; 24 points for Jason Boucher of Juice, Jaden Borseth had 29 for Dexter’s

Women’s - , BAE Massage 49 vs Boonyash 63; Bree Arsenault had 15 for Bae, Cara Zawacki scored 20 for Boonyash

Class B Men’s Final - Bloniarsz 86 vs 70 Juice; Jason Boucher scored 22 points for Juice, Adam Nolde had 22 for Bloniarz

Women’s Final - Boonyash Farms 57 vs Got Milk 59 in OT; 27 points for Kylie ? Boonyash, 25 points for Kelsey Johnson of Got Milk

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.