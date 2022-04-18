Advertisement

Five U.P. robotics team head to World Championships in Texas

The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the team of their way to Texas(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARNEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Five U.P. robotics teams are driving to Texas for the Robotic World Championships.

One of the U.P. teams is the Carney-Nadeau BetaWolves. The Nadeau Township Fire Department helped send the team on their way Monday afternoon.

The drive is 21 hours, and students will arrive in Texas Tuesday evening.

Practice matches begin on Wednesday, and the World Championship finals are Saturday. For many students, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“It means a lot. It means we are showing our community how much First means to us, and that we have done very well this year and I am glad that this community can have this experience with us,” said Bella Chaney, BetaWolves Scout & 9th Grader.

From the U.P., the BetaWolves will be joined by the Gladstone the Brave Bots, the Houghton Superior RoboWorks, the Calumet Copper Bots, and the Brimley Deceivers.

