Boating season and brush pickup on track in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A delayed spring might have you asking when your local city or township services will be able to open.

Despite continuous snowfall and a delay in warmer weather, boating season is still on track to begin May 1 in the City of Marquette. However, maintenance continues on some city docks.

“Presque Isle Marina had extensive ice damage this year and actually pulled the docks away and broke them up against the break wall. So the dock manufacturer will be on sight this week and the national guard will be on sight next week helping to get the Lapeer’s back into location,” said City of Marquette Community Services Director Scott Swenson.

Nonetheless, if all goes to plan boaters are required to purchase a launch permit at the Parks & Recreation office in Lakeview Arena or the Cinder Pond Marina Office-- available beginning May 3.

And for those wanting to do a spring yard cleaning, Marquette Public Works says it’s still on track for brush and compost pickup.

“We will probably just expand the collection and what we hope to accomplish by that is get it done in the month of May so we can continue with other maintenance activities. We will try to stick to the schedule but it will be a flexible schedule,” said Marquette Public Works Director Scott Cambensy.

Cambensy says that although there is still snow in yards, there are some places outside you can begin cleaning out brush.

“A lot of the stuff along the street has melted off pretty good and most people have been able to get out and work on their yards unless there’s a large snow pile. If you have a nice sunny southern exposure you’ve been doing pretty good because those yards are pretty bare at this point.”

The city’s drop-off site on Pioneer road will also be open starting this Saturday for compost, brush, and solid waste.

