An active week continues with more precipitation chances

This is a recording of TV6 First Look.
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Areas of light wet snow showers will continue tonight through tomorrow as a disturbance moves through the region. The pattern remains active through the weekend. The next system will bring rain by Wednesday evening, which could mix with snow. This clears on Thursday. Then, another system is expected to bring widespread soaking rains Friday night through Saturday. Through this weekend we’re looking at around 0.75-1.50″ of rain.

Tonight: Scattered rain/snow mix early this evening. Then, scattered snow showers overnight

>Lows: Mid 20s west, low 30s east

Tuesday: Morning light snow showers in the north. Then, partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Low 30s north, upper 30s to low 40s south

Wednesday: Overcast with late in the day rain

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with morning light rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s

Friday: Cloudy with evening rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Widespread morning rain

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning scattered rain showers

>Highs: Low 50s

Monday: Morning scattered rain showers and cloudy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

