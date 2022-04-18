AAA: Michigan gas prices down 3 cents in past week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan declined 3 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.92 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 28 cents less than this time last month but still $1.13 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $58 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $7 from when prices were their highest last November.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.70 to settle at $106.95. Thursday marked the third day of gains for energy futures, as uncertainties about global oil supplies continue to fuel market volatility. Crude oil and RBOB contracts started the morning in negative territory as traders sought to consolidate positions heading into the long holiday weekend. But prices jumped after The New York Times reported that the European Union was preparing plans for a phase-out of Russian oil imports, a move that would give member countries an opportunity to find other sources.

“While Michigan motorists saw a slight drop in the price at the pump last week, crude oil prices increased,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices continue to increase, pump prices could possibly follow suit.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.97 per gallon. This price is 2 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.16 more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.13), Ann Arbor ($4.01), Traverse City ($4.00)

Least expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.80), Grand Rapids ($3.81), Saginaw ($3.82)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.

