5 things you need for a successful indoor herb garden

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - As the spring snow rages on outside, you may be looking into ways to grow your plants inside.

Linda Andriacchi, the owner of The Plant Connection in Ishpeming, visited the Upper Michigan Today studio with tips for a successful indoor herb garden.

After potting your seeds or small plants, you’ll need:

A clean container. You can use hydrogen peroxide or 10% bleach solution on your pots before planting in them.

A blue LED growing light.

A slow, but steady water source. Andriacchi says to water the soil, never the foliage, when it starts to feel dry. But if you overwater your plant, it can develop root rot.

Humidity. Place your plants away from heat sources. If your house tends to run dry, plug in a traditional humidifier in your plant’s room or place your potted plant in a tray with water and pebbles.

Air circulation. Your herbs can be planted next to each other in the same pot, but each individual pot must be spaced a few inches apart. You may consider running a fan or opening a window.

Timing is everything for the successful growth of a plant. Andriacchi talks about how long to leave your herbs in the light, when to water your plant, and when you’re free to transplant it outside:

How to start growing herbs indoors.

Tips for growing herbs indoors.

If you have questions or want to get your own herb garden started, you can visit The Plant Connection’s open house on Saturday, May 7th from 9 AM to 3 PM. It’s located at 321 Division Street in Ishpeming.

