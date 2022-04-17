Snow to start of the work week

Easter Sunday has been nice and calm but those calm conditions don’t last. Snow will move in throughout Sunday night into Monday morning and will last throughout the afternoon. We have a break from the snow and rain on Tuesday but will pick back up Wednesday evening. Rain will move in the late night hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Mixed precipitation chances are possible throughout the day but will be predominately rain.

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Slushy snow starting in the morning; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Tuesday: Mild Lake effect snow in the morning; cloud skies

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Rain showers with mixed precipitation possible

>Highs: 40s; Possible 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers in afternoon

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated rain showers

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Cloudy with possible rain showers

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; showers possible

