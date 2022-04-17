Advertisement

Snow and rain chances rising next week

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Conditions for Easter are going to be mostly calm with the occasional clouds and small snow showers. But in the later evening hours is when a system will move in bringing in snow showers that could make for some slick conditions on the roads and sidewalks. A small break is in store for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies melting some of that snow. Though chances of rain and mixed precipitation move in on Wednesday in the afternoon into the evening.

>Highs: Mid 20s in West, Mid 30s

Sunday: Cool air in morning; partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Mid 20s West, Mid 30s Central and East

Monday: Widespread wet snow; mostly cloudy

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers in morning; partly cloudy skies in afternoon

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Rain showers with mixed precipitation possible

>Highs: 40s; Possible 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers in afternoon

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Cloudy with possible rain showers

