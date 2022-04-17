Snow and rain chances rising next week
Conditions for Easter are going to be mostly calm with the occasional clouds and small snow showers. But in the later evening hours is when a system will move in bringing in snow showers that could make for some slick conditions on the roads and sidewalks. A small break is in store for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies melting some of that snow. Though chances of rain and mixed precipitation move in on Wednesday in the afternoon into the evening.
>Highs: Mid 20s in West, Mid 30s
Sunday: Cool air in morning; partly cloudy skies
>Highs: Mid 20s West, Mid 30s Central and East
Monday: Widespread wet snow; mostly cloudy
>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s
Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers in morning; partly cloudy skies in afternoon
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday: Rain showers with mixed precipitation possible
>Highs: 40s; Possible 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers in afternoon
>Highs: 40s
Friday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated snow showers
>Highs: 40s
Saturday: Cloudy with possible rain showers
