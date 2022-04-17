Shannon’s Home Cooking preps dinners for Easter Sunday

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County restaurant is celebrating Easter Sunday by giving back to the community.

Shannon’s Home Cooking made meals for people to pick up at the restaurant Sunday afternoon. Volunteers worked the past couple days prepping for Sunday’s dinner. Meals included ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and small desserts. Waitress Miriam Dwelley said it is fulfilling to give back to the community on the holidays.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help people, myslef I’ve been on the receipient the last couple years with many of her holiday meals so it’s nice to be in a position this year be on the other side and giving to other people,” she said.

Dwelley said that the restaurant will continue to make holiday dinners from larger holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.