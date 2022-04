Gold Medal Basketball Classic Scores from Saturday

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Womens - Boonyash Farms 43 vs MFXE Carney; Ally Shultz led all scores with 9 for Boonyash

Womens - Pro Medica Kingsford 49 vs 43 Goon Sqaud Rock; Amy Baumler led Kingsford with 15, Maddy Cretton led Goon Sqaud with 16

Womens - Bae Massage Cunard 47 vs Got Milk Dagget 62; Andy Arsenault led Bae with 16,18 for Tessa Wagner Got Milk

Womens - Jacobson Logging Felch 36 vs Boonyash Farms 63; Miranda Jacobson led the Loggers with 17, 12 for Ally Shultz of Boonyash

Class B Men - Juice Apparel Carney 86 vs 77 Wagner Casper Insurance Marinette; 20 points for Bryan Lachapelle for Juice, 21 for, Asaia Polazzo Wagner

Class B Men - Bloniarz Farms 89 vs UP Finest 56; Jon Wergin Led Finest With 13; Adam Nolde Scored 27 for the Farms

Womens - MFXE Carney 44 vs Goon Sqaud 59; 16 for Jaycee Facio of MFXE, 14 points for Landry Koski of Goon Sqaud

Class B Men - Dexters Menominee 78 vs Juice Apparel Menominee 98; For Juice , Jason Boucher with a tournament high 42 points, Mike Polfus 26, Dexters - 16 Cooper Conaway, 18 Jaden Borseth, 14 Brady Shultz, 15 Aidan Bellisle

Class B Men - Wagner Casper Insurance 65 vs UP Finest 68; 30 for Austin Carlson, UP Finest 27 for Matt Wagner of Wagner Casper Insurance

Womens - Bae Massage 65 vs Jacobson Logging 62; 21 for Juliann Wickman, Bae - 22 poimnts for Miranda Jacobson of Jacobson Logging

Class B Men - Dexters 73 vs UP Finest 70; 18 for River Shumate of UP Finest, 22 for Brady Shultz of Dexters

Womens - Pro Medica 41 vs Got Milk 50; Kelsey Johnson led Got Milk with 18, Lindsey Klein had 13 for Pro Medica

Womens, Pro Medica 51 vs Goon Sqaud 55; 12 for Sarah Raboun, Pro Medica - 14 Landry Koski

Games run noon to 6 tomorrow, B Final at 5, Woman’s at 6

