Gala of the Galaxy hosted by hospitality students at NMU

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of people went out to dinner and received their boarding passes for a galactic experience Saturday evening.

The Jacobetti Center was turned into the “HM Voyager” for a night with 5 course dinner and entertainment. Students from the hospitality management program managed the event. Activities like face painting from the cosmetology program and virtual reality activities were available. Executive banquet manager, Abigail Stelter, said that the main event this year is special compared to previous years.

“It’s the first time in two years we’ve been able to host the event because of the pandemic, and it’s the last event that’s actually going to be held in this building because the hospitality program is going to be moving to the Northern Center so we won’t be able to utilize this space,” she said.

Stelter says that nearly 100 people purchased a ticket to the galactic dinner. All money raised helps the hospitality program hold future events.

