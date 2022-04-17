Easter Sunday celebrations take place across Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Easter Sunday and for many, that means time well spent with friends and family.

For Steinhaus Head Bartender Alex McCracken, that means a full house for brunch. “It is great,” McCracken said of the turnout for Easter brunch. “I mean Marquette is starting to feel a little bit more like Marquette and that makes me feel good.”

McCracken said there was hardly a single open seat for most of the day. A welcome sight after the pandemic slowed business at restaurants across Upper Michigan and the nation for nearly two years. “It’s really nice to see everybody here celebrating the holiday, it’s like Marquette kind of feels like family so we’re glad they chose us,” McCracken said.

Steinhaus said it is planning to open its doors seven days a week starting May for the summer season. Something it is excited to do after seeing so many reserve a seat for brunch. “We’re restaffing for the busy summer months, so we’re excited about that,” McCracken said.

The restaurant served up German breakfast and lunch with an open bar for the holiday. Something it does on more days than just Easter. “We have them every week on Sunday,” McCracken said. He continued, “[There are] a bunch of things that we do just here, country-fried schnitzel is probably peoples’ favorite.”

Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church also held a familiar event: Sunday service.

Like Steinhaus, the church saw a massive turnout on Easter. More than double what it is used to according to Messiah Lutheran Council Member Ruth Robb. “This is amazing,” Robb said, She continued, “Attendance has been down, of course during COVID we had no one, but even when we’ve been back we have maybe [had] 70, 80 people at most. Today there were 180 people here and everyone was just excited to be back.”

Messiah Lutheran baptized three people at Sunday’s mass to a round of applause from the congregation. Robb said people will likely continue to come back every Sunday to fill the pews. “I’m hopeful that people will start coming back now that they’ve been here for Easter and realize it’s safe,” Robb said.

Messiah Lutheran said the purpose of Easter is to celebrate your life and the lives of those you love while remembering death is part of everyone’s journey, even if it’s an uncomfortable thought. The church adds this reminder will allow you to live and enjoy your life to the fullest.

