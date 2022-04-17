Blackrocks Brewery holds Easter egg hunt

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blackrocks Brewery got the kids involved in holiday fun Sunday.

The beerhouse held an Easter egg hunt for families to celebrate. Blackrocks said it hid over one-thousand eggs inside and outside its property.

The eggs were filled with candy and other festive prizes. Blackrocks Brewery Ambassador of Fermentology David Manson said it did not take long for kids to find all the hidden easter treasures. “I think all the eggs went in about five minutes which is actually better than I had hoped,” Manson said. “I thought they’d be gone in a quick minute or even a half-second but we had them pretty well spread out so they had to search a little bit more than normal.”

Blackrocks Brewery said its new expansion will allow it to host more family-friendly events going forward.

