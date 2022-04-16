Advertisement

Wet snow chances to start next week

This is a recording of the TV6 News Tonight.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Blustery winds and snow chances are in store for tonight heading into Saturday. Winds will calm down a little Friday night but will pick back up Saturday morning. Snow chances will be isolated in the west and central throughout the afternoon hours. Easter is looking to be a nice and cool day but heading into the later night evening hours is when a system will move in bringing widespread wet snow throughout Monday making for some slushy roads.

>Highs: Mid 20s (coldest in Western counties) to Low 30s

Saturday: Snow showers along NW wind belts in morning and afternoon

>Highs: Mid 20s west, Mid 30s central and east

Sunday: Cooler temps with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Monday: Slushy widespread snow throughout the day

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers possible in morning

>Highs: High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with chances of rain/snow mix

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Snow showers in the evening

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed site plan rendering for the project
Marquette Township getting national bakery chain restaurant
Fatal Crash
One dead in Delta County car crash
Marquette Sheriff seeks public's help in retail fraud case.
Marquette Sheriff seeks public assistance in retail fraud case
Traffic being re-directed
Truck crash causes traffic to back up on US-41 in Negaunee
Freighters wait tout gale warning in Marquette.
Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette

Latest News

cold day
A cold Easter weekend
Patchy snow chances into weekend
Patchy blowing snow heading into Easter weekend
breezy
Times of light snow with cold stretch
Wet and foggy conditions transitioning to slushy roads as wet snow develops over the U.P....
Overnight soaking rain plus dense fog -- before snowy transition Thursday