Wet snow chances to start next week

Blustery winds and snow chances are in store for tonight heading into Saturday. Winds will calm down a little Friday night but will pick back up Saturday morning. Snow chances will be isolated in the west and central throughout the afternoon hours. Easter is looking to be a nice and cool day but heading into the later night evening hours is when a system will move in bringing widespread wet snow throughout Monday making for some slushy roads.

>Highs: Mid 20s (coldest in Western counties) to Low 30s

Saturday: Snow showers along NW wind belts in morning and afternoon

>Highs: Mid 20s west, Mid 30s central and east

Sunday: Cooler temps with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Monday: Slushy widespread snow throughout the day

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers possible in morning

>Highs: High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with chances of rain/snow mix

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Snow showers in the evening

