Orchard owners attend tree pruning workshop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Orchard owners learned the ins and outs of tree pruning Saturday at the Marquette County Conservation District tree pruning workshop.

The Marquette and Alger Counties District Forester, Sara Kelso, shared her expertise in pruning trees.

“Taking care of your apple trees is great. You want to learn how to maximize yield, you want to make sure that you’re keeping diseases out of your trees, and that’s why pruning is really important – for taking care of them. That’s why we want to learn how to do it the best that we can and take care of our trees and our great north woods,” said Kelso.

The fun didn’t stop at pruning trees.

Kelso also taught how to shape young trees and rejuvenate old trees.

She shared how to fertilize and spray to minimize disease, select the right trees and tools, and manage an orchard.

