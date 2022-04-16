NMU has successful Senior Night in lacrosse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team honored seniors Jessica Close, Jessica Daniels, Emily Renfrew, and Aleya Speas on Friday (April 15) as the ‘Cats pounced on the Peacocks of Upper Iowa early and often en route to a 23-4 victory. All four seniors found the back of the net in the contest, including defender Jessica Close stepping into the offensive zone and firing one past the goalkeeper for her first career goal. Speas hit the four-goal mark while Daniels got a hat trick and Renfrew netted a pair. Jessica Daniels also finished off the contest in the cage for the ‘Cats, recording a save while the netminders Aliyah Smukala and Cam Stilson got time on the attack. With the win, NMU improved to 9-5 on the season and 3-3 throughout GLIAC competition.

How it Happend The Wildcats pounced early and often on Senior Night, netting five goals in the opening seven minutes leading to a timeout. Maddi Bast, Aleya Speas (x2), Jessica Daniels, and Emily Renfrew made their mark in the box score early for the Green and Gold. Jessica Daniels kept her senior night rolling, striking for her second of the first quarter to make it 6-0. Madeline Bittell added another moments later and Rylee Haug chipped in her second goal of the season before the horn sounded for a 8-0 Wildcats lead heading into the second quarter. Upper Iowa got their first goal of the game to open up the second, as Maya Chesky found open space to get the Peacocks on the board.Northern added a goal from Gabby Valadez, but the Peacocks’ Bailee Fabert responded with a pair of goals to make it 9-3 less than six minutes into the second quarter. The Green and Gold found their groove to close out the half, recording four goals to push the clock to running time at 13-3. Maddi Bast scored twice for a hat trick on the night, Natalie McGinnis added her first of the game, and Emily Renfrew contributed her second. Third quarter domination ensued for the home team, as NMU outscored Upper Iowa 5-0 in the quarter. Maddi Bast and Katelyn Mongold each scored, while senior Aleya Speas added two more to reach four on the night. Senior defender Jessica Close stepped into the attacking zone and struck for her first career goal. The final stanza looked much the same as the third, as NMU scored five from Jessica Daniels, Chloe Everson, Dayna Carlson, Peyton Smith, and Rylee Haug on their way to a commanding 23-4 win.

NMU Goals Aleya Speas (4), Maddi Bast (4), Jessica Daniels (3), Emily Renfrew (2), Rylee Haug (2), Jessica Close, Madeline Bittell, Gabby Valadez, Natalie McGinnis, Katelyn Mongold, Chloe Everson, Dayna Carlson, Peyton Smith.

Up NextNorthern will now prepare for their final pair of regular season games, as they will head to Davenport on Friday, April 22 to take on the Panthers at 3 p.m. The regular season finale will take place at Grand Valley State on Sunday, April 24 with a noon start. The GLIAC semifinals will take place the following Friday, April 29 with the Championship game set for Sunday, May 1.

